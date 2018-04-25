Watch Terry Rozier, Eric Bledsoe Get Into Scuffle In Celtics-Bucks Game 5

BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier and Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe have been going at it on and off the court throughout their first-round NBA playoff series, and those emotions spilled over during Tuesday night’s Game 5.

Rozier and Bledsoe were getting physical underneath the basket during the third quarter when the Bucks guard shoved his counterpart, who threw him into a referee on the baseline. Players from both teams immediately stepped in to break up the altercation.

Replay Review (Game Crew): if Eric Bledsoe committed a flagrant foul in Q3 of #MILatBOS. Ruling: Flagrant 1 on Bledsoe. Technical foul assessed to Terry Rozier. https://t.co/qCNcTsBsqq pic.twitter.com/h9RXNwxKqR — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 25, 2018

Rozier was assessed a dead ball technical foul, while Bledsoe was assessed a flagrant-1 foul. Rozier hit a 3-pointer over Bledsoe on the ensuing Celtics possession.

Of course, this feud began in Game 1 when Rozier hit a late 3-pointer after shaking Bledsoe on a crossover, then mistakenly called the Bucks guard Drew Bledsoe in the postgame press conference.

Bledsoe responded after being outplayed by Rozier in Game 2 by refusing to acknowledge Rozier’s existence postgame.

You can bet this rivalry won’t subside anytime soon.

