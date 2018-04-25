These Two Ex-Patriots Will Announce NFL Draft Picks For Former Team

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

A whole bunch of special guests will participate in the 2018 NFL Draft this week, with some even announcing selections in Rounds 2 and 3.

One NFL legend for each team — 32 total — will be featured in the second round, and past recipients and team winners of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will announce picks in the third round.

Each NFL team selected players to be honored regardless of whether the team possesses a Round 2 or Round 3 pick. The New England Patriots have tabbed a couple of Super Bowl champions to represent them on the second day of the draft.

Deion Branch is scheduled to announce a pick for the Patriots in the second round. Ty Warren is slated to announce a selection for New England in the third round.

Branch, a two-time Super Bowl champion, spent parts of seven seasons with the Patriots. The former wide receiver racked up 518 receptions for 6,644 yards with 39 touchdowns over the course of his NFL career and earned Super Bowl XXXIX MVP honors after recording 11 catches for 113 yards as the Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles.

Warren, also a two-time champ, spent eight seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the first round (13th overall) in 2003. The former defensive tackle earned a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007.