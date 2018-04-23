This Baker Mayfield-Case Keenum Encounter Sounds Incredibly Awkward

Photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports

Case Keenum likely will enter the 2018 NFL season as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback, but the veteran signal-caller might soon have to watch his back.

While Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly seemingly don’t pose too much of a threat to Keenum, there’s a good chance the Broncos address the QB position in this week’s draft. In fact, Keenum might have gotten a sneak peek as to who his new team might be targeting.

In a column for the MMQB, Peter King revealed some details about Baker Mayfield’s meeting with the Broncos, which might have gotten a little awkward.

“Call this hunch the Won’t Get Fooled Again Pick,” King writes. “I’ve always thought a segment of the Cardinals had regrets over the 2017 draft when, with a 37-year-old quarterback (Carson Palmer) possibly in his last year, they were leap-frogged by teams that took Pat Mahomes and Deshaun Watson one and three picks ahead of them. Plus, the Cardinals don’t like Baker Mayfield. They love him. That’s a good thing, because John Elway likes him a lot too.

Interesting strange-bedfellows scene at the Broncos’ cafeteria during Mayfield’s on-campus visit. Elway sat alone at one table with Mayfield, conversing. Walking through the salad bar at the time: Case Keenum.”

Yikes.

The Broncos likely will have the opportunity to draft Mayfield with the No. 5 overall pick, but with so many teams reportedly looking to move up in the draft, you can’t count out Elway dealing the coveted selection for a massive haul.