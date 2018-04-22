Thunder Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Arguably the most exciting first-round NBA playoff series this season is the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.
After Russell Westbrook and Paul George powered the Thunder to a Game 1 win, Donovan Mitchell and Co. earned a hard-fought Game 2 victory to even the series.
The teams will battle in Game 3 on Saturday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena, and if the first two games of the series are any indication, it should be a great one.
Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Jazz online:
When: Saturday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Powered by WordPress.com VIP