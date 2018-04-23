Thunder Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz resume their first-round NBA playoff matchup Monday night in Salt Lake City, where the Jazz will take a 3-1 series lead if they win.

After winning the series opener, the Thunder have struggled to slow down the Jazz, and Utah’s star rookie guard Donovan Mitchell, in particular.

Russell Westbrook and Co. need a Game 4 victory or the Thunder could be planning their summer vacations pretty soon.

Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Jazz online:

When: Monday, April 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT