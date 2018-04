Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Utah Jazz will eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder from the 2018 NBA playoffs if they beat OKC on the road in Wednesday night’s Game 5.

The Thunder won the series opener but have lost three straight games, putting them on the brink of elimination. A first-round exit for OKC would be hugely disappointing given its talent level.

Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Jazz Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, April 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV