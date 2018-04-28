Thunder Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Utah Jazz have another chance to eliminate the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After dropping the first game of their first-round NBA playoff series, Utah won three straight, quickly putting OKC’s back against the wall. But facing elimination, the Thunder responded at home with a victory in Game 5.

With the series back in Salt Lake City for one final night, the Jazz are looking to complete their improbably series win in Game 6 and move on to the second round.

Here’s how to watch Thunder vs. Jazz Game 6 online:

When: Friday, April 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN