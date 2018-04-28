Thunder’s Russell Westbrook Rips Jazz Fans After ‘Vulgar’ Altercations

There is no love lost between Russell Westbrook and the people of Utah.

Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated from NBA playoffs after their 96-91 Game 6 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. And during the game, Westbrook had not one, but two ugly run-ins with courtside Utah fans.

The first game as the All-Star guard was walking off the court at halftime.

Not a particularly good look for either party.

The second altercation occurred after the game as Westbrook was heading toward the tunnel. Undoubtedly frustrated after yet another disappointing season for OKC, Westbrook was in no mood to have a cell phone in his face.

“Get that phone outta my face” 😳 pic.twitter.com/YfdcQBcjdd — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2018

So, what to make of all this?

First of all, the Utah crowd has been raucous throughout the first-round series, so it makes sense that Westbrook was fed up with all the noise. Plus, it’s tough to knock a guy for being a little testy after his star-studded squad just got eliminated from the postseason — again.

However, Westbrook didn’t really do himself any favors during his postgame press conference, when he went after Jazz fans for saying “disrespectful, vulgar things” to OKC players.

Check this out:

Russell Westbrook went IN on Jazz fans. pic.twitter.com/CpiYBtX7IO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2018

Listen: Is Westbrook obligated to stand by and let fans berate him with over-the-line comments throughout the series? No. Is he justified in being upset with people for taking inappropriate advantage of their great seats? Yes.

But this is professional sports — stuff like this happens. Singling out Jazz fans for being jerks is a little tough to swallow, considering its highly unlikely that Thunder fans never have taken things a bit too far.

Snapping in the heat of the moment is one thing, but sounding off in the postgame presser just sounds like sour grapes.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images