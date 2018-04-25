Toledo Won’t Change Mascot To Shrek, Claims Twitter Hoax Just ‘Fun’

The University of Toledo shouldn’t make promises it can’t keep.
The school announced Tuesday morning on Twitter it would change its mascot from a rocket to “Shrek,” the title character of the hit 2001 film and four sequels, if 500,000 users retweeted that message, according to USA TODAY’s Scott Gleeson. The internet readily accepted the challenge, pushing the message past the half-million retweet mark by mid-afternoon.
So Toledo did what many do when someone calls their Twitter bluff: delete the tweet and backtrack.
“We are definitely not changing the school mascot to Shrek,” Toledo media relations specialist Christine Billau told USA TODAY. “The tweet was meant to be fun, but it caused too much of a distraction.”
“Rockey” the rocket has been Toledo’s mascot since 1966.
Nevertheless, Toledo rival Bowling Green University called out its in-state foe over its about-face.
Shrek couldn’t be reached for comment on his college sports snub (not that we tried to contact him).
