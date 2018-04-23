Tom Brady’s Agent ‘Firm’ On Patriots Quarterback Playing In 2018

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember last week’s speculation that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could retire before the 2018 season? Brady’s agent, Don Yee, put that to rest Monday.

“Tom’s intentions have not changed,” Yee told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “He’s consistently said he’ll play beyond this contract and into his mid-40s, or until he feels he isn’t playing at a championship level. I understand the constant speculation, but this is one point he’s been firm about.”

If anyone was looking for “official word” from the quarterback, that’s probably as close as we’re going to get to it until Brady reports for the Patriots’ offseason workout program, which still is in a voluntary stage.

Patriots voluntary organized team activities practices begin May 21. Mandatory minicamp is held from June 5-7.

Brady isn’t the only Patriots superstar skipping voluntary workouts. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also has yet to show up.