Tuukka Rask Furiously Throws Broken Skate Blade After Surrendering Goal In Game 1

Tuukka Rask was brilliant early in Game 1 of the Boston Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. But Rask was hit with some bad luck in the second period and lost his cool after surrendering a goal to Mikhail Sergachev.

While the Lightning were on the power play, a shot hit off Rask’s skate, knocking the blade off and leaving the netminder helpless in net.

Rask tried to get the official to stop play, but it was to no avail as Sergachev’s rocket blew past Rask to cut the B’s lead to 3-2.

Tuukka has a wardrobe malfunction & the Bolts capitalize 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v88IUwgyP3 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 28, 2018

Rask was furious with the official after the goal, picking up his skate blade and hurling it toward the boards.

Rask probably is lucking he wasn’t given a penalty for throwing the blade, as that undoubtely could have hurt someone.

The veteran netminder bounced back from the bad break, making a number of solid saves to keep the Bruins up one after two periods.

