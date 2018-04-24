Warriors Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors weren’t able to close out their first-round NBA playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs in the Lone Star State, but they will get another chance to do so Tuesday night back in Oakland.

The Warriors are without Stephen Curry and the Spurs are without Kawhi Leonard, both because of injuries, preventing fans from seeing arguably the two-best players on these teams.

The Warriors are heavy favorites to close out the series Tuesday night.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Spurs Game 5 online:

When: Tuesday, April 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT