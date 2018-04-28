Watch Browns’ Baker Mayfield Throw Brutal First Pitch At Indians Game

Baker Mayfield’s first opportunity to show off his right arm for the people of Cleveland didn’t go so hot.

The former Oklahoma quarterback, who was taken first overall at the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, joined fellow first-rounder Denzel Ward in throwing out the first pitch before Friday’s Cleveland Indians game. You’d think a potential franchise QB would have no issue throwing the ball relatively straight, right?

Well…

Sheesh. You'd expect a better throw from the 1st pick of the #NFLDraft…. pic.twitter.com/73GmtbmFp1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 27, 2018

Bust! Should’ve taken Mason Rudolph!

Ward, a cornerback, gets some slack for firing the ball into the dirt. Mayfield, on the other hand, probably deserves to get released before Browns training camp.

As for the actual baseball game, the Tribe wound up beating the Seattle Mariners 6-5 thanks to a whopping five home runs. The Indians now are 14-10 on the still-young season, while the Mariners are their typically meh 14-11.

