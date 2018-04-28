Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Set Up Goal With No-Look Pass Vs. Lightning

Who doesn’t love a little pasta on Saturdays? The Boston Bruins certainly do.

During the second period of Game 1 of the Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Bruins winger David Pastrnak helped the B’s extend their lead with a silly no-look pass.

Pastrnak drew the defense to him as he skated toward the crease, but as the Lightning converged on the 21-year-old, he shuffled the pass to a wide-open Patrice Bergeron. And the star center did the rest.

The B's are out in Tampa! Bergeron makes it 2-0 for the @NHLBruins Stream the #StanleyCup Playoffs here: https://t.co/ypEzC9zVuL pic.twitter.com/CVQLI3NU9D — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 28, 2018

That was saucy.

The B’s took a 2-0 lead on Bergeron’s goal, but Tampa Bay responded two minutes later when Dan Girardi cut the lead to one.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images