Watch Bruins’ Torey Krug Tie Game 7 Vs. Leafs With Blistering Goal In Third Period

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins opened the third period of their Game 7 matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday trailing 4-3, but that changed in a hurry.

Zach Hyman and David Krejci both were sent to the penalty box a little over a minute into the third period at TD Garden, setting up a four-on-four situation.

Patrice Bergeron won the faceoff in the B’s offensive zone and the puck made its way to Torey Krug, who smoked a rocket past Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen to tie the game at four.

Take a look:

It has been an exciting first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the two Original Six teams, and the winner will advance to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round.