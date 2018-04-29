Watch Danny Amendola Crush Batting Practice Home Run Over Green Monster

Danny Amendola no longer plays for the New England Patriots, but it’s clear the veteran wide receiver still has love for the city of Boston.

That much was clear Saturday afternoon when Amendola took in a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park. But prior to the Red Sox’s tilt with the Tampa Bay Rays, the new Miami Dolphins wideout took batting practice at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark and managed to put one in the seats.

Check out Amendola wallop a batting practice dinger in the video below:

Not long after conquering the 37-foot wall in left field, Amendola took to Instagram and shared a photo with a caption that read “Monster ain’t so big. Hella green tho.”

Amendola will be back in the Bay State as a visiting player for the first time in his career Sept. 30 when the Dolphins take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports