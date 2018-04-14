Watch Devils’ Sami Vatanen Score On His Own Net In Game 2 Vs. Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning took a three-goal lead over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs from an unexpected source.

Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov passed the puck from the boards while New Jersey defenseman Sami Vatanen was going full speed towards the net. Vatanen put the puck under the pads of Keith Kinkaid for the goal, but there was one problem: Kinkaid and Vatanen are teammates.

Check out the blunder in the video below:

O NOOOO NEW JERSEY DEVILS Watch the #StanleyCup Playoffs here → https://t.co/RbD8PhBIKO pic.twitter.com/BZoIM1rjVX — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 14, 2018

The Lightning currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the Devils after taking Game 2 by a score of 5-3.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images