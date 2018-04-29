Watch Drew Bledsoe Help Celtics Troll Eric Bledsoe In Game 7 Vs. Bucks

Raise your hand if you thought Drew Bledsoe would play such a prominent role in the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoffs series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

That’s what we thought.

It all began early in the series when Celtics guard Terry Rozier referred to Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe as “Drew Bledsoe,” the longtime quarterback of the New England Patriots. (Eric) Bledsoe then upped the ante when he said he didn’t know who Rozier was. Trash talk, pushing and shoving and general animosity ensued, all culminating in Saturday’s Game 7, which the Celtics won 112-96.

Throughout the game, C’s fans could be heard chanting “who is Bledsoe,” despite the Bucks guard putting up solid numbers. But with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Boston holding a 95-80 lead, the Celtics pulled off the ultimate troll in this decidedly stupid feud.

Check out this epic video that played at TD Garden:

Awesome.

At the end of the day, Rozier got the last laugh against Bledsoe and the bucks, although both players squashed the “beef” after the game. The Celtics now look toward their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which get underway Monday night in Boston.

