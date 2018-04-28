Watch Emotional Moment Shaquem Griffin Gets Drafted By Seattle Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin officially is on a National Football League roster.

With the 141st pick in fifth round of the NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected the linebacker, who played at Central Florida with his twin brother and current Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Shaquem was born with a birth defect and had his left hand amputated when he was just four-years-old, making him the first one-handed player to be drafted in the modern era. He made headlines during the NFL Combine when he ran the fastest 40 time of all linebackers, running the dash in 4.38 seconds.

After Shaquem found out he was going to be playing on the same team as Shaquill, the two brothers shared an emotional moment:

Is it dusty in here? pic.twitter.com/tlOAZMRzu5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2018

After he was selected, he shared his feelings with ESPN: “I couldn’t breathe,” Shaquem said. “I didn’t know what to say. I was trying to get the words out, but I couldn’t talk.

“This is not the end of my road … it’s only just the beginning,” he continued. “And I’m going to keep proving people wrong because I have a lot of people to prove wrong — a lot of doubters.”

