Watch Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Tie Game 7 Vs. Leafs With Power-Play Goal

BOSTON — After the Boston Bruins trailed 1-0 just 2:05 into Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, they responded on the power play just over two minutes later.

The B’s had ample scoring opportunities, including a shot that flirted with the goal line but never found the back of the net.

But the Leafs’ lead didn’t last long as Jake DeBrusk tapped home David Pastrnak’s shot to tie the game at one.

It marked DeBrusk’s fourth goal of the series and sixth total point.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images