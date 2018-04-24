Watch Marcus Smart Deny Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Alley-Oop In Celtics-Bucks Game 5

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for Marcus Smart to make his presence felt in Game 5 of the Boston Celtics’ first-round NBA playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Playing in his first game action in six weeks, Smart received a rousing ovation from the TD Garden crowd when he entered the game halfway through the first quarter. Not 30 seconds into his return, Smart already had recorded a steal by diving on the floor and wrestling the ball away from Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova.

After tallying his first points on a layup plus the foul, Smart electrified the home faithful by denying an alley-oop attempt from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Take a look:

Smart tallied three points, three assists, a block and a steal in the first quarter of his return.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images