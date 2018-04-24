Liverpool Vs. Roma: Watch Mohamed Salah’s Gorgeous Goals In Champions League Game

Mohamed Salah is up to his usual tricks on club soccer’s biggest stage.

The Liverpool forward scored two great goals and assisted on two more Tuesday in his team’s UEFA Champions League semifinal first-leg win over Roma. His goals helped Liverpool earn a 5-2 win and take a giant step toward the Champions League final.

The Egyptian dynamo broke the goal-less deadlock in the 36th minute when he curled this effort past Roma goalkeeper Alisson.

Pick that one out! Absolutely nothing Alisson can do on this inch-perfect shot from Mohamed Salah. 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/zn2OjWMhzb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 24, 2018

Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead just before halftime when he started a counter-attack with a fine first touch and ended it by chipping his finish over the onrushing Alisson into the Roma goal.

It's getting silly, folks. Mo Salah AGAIN. His 43rd goal in all competitions this season. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ng4fkRt5Ol — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 24, 2018

Salah later set up Sadio Mane’s and Roberto Firmino’s goals in the 56th and 61st minutes, respectively.

Some are wondering why Salah declined to celebrate scoring the biggest of the 43 goals he has scored in his debut season for Liverpool. It’s because Liverpool signed him from Roma last summer in a reported $44 million transfer, and the soccer world generally frowns upon players celebrating goals against their former clubs.

Salah isn’t only a genuine superstar. He’s also a gentleman.

