Watch Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Hit Leadoff Home Run Off Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez

It sure doesn’t take long for Mookie Betts to get going.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder crushed yet another leadoff home run this season, this time off of Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

After working the count to 2-0, Betts took a 96-mph fastball right over the plate into the left-center field seats.

Take a look: Your browser does not support iframes.

Crushed.

Although the season is young, it already is Betts’ seventh home run of the season — his third in the first at-bat of the game — which is tied for the seventh most in Major League Baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images