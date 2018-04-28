Watch Rafael Devers Blast Game-Tying Home Run Into Green Monster

After striking out during his previous two plate appearances, Rafael Devers tied the game for the Boston Red Sox with one swing of the bat.

The 21-year-old hit the game-tying home run into the Green Monster in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough left a 2-0 two-seam fastball at the outside part of the plate that Devers sent the opposite way for the Boston’s fifth run.

The blast was the third baseman’s fourth of the season.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images