Watch Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Crush Second Grand Slam Of Season

The Boston Red Sox didn’t connect on one grand slam in the entirety of last season, but it’s been a much different story in the 2018 campaign.

The Red Sox already had crushed five grannies on the season entering Monday’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals, and Xander Bogaerts decided to make it six when he cleared the bases with a round-tripper in the bottom half of the third inning.

Watch Bogaerts give the Red Sox a 6-3 lead over the Royals with one swing of the bat in the video below:

A little rain wasn't going to stop Xander Bogaerts from crushing his second grand slam of the season. pic.twitter.com/MjAYhXWjL6 — NESN (@NESN) May 1, 2018

Bogaerts particularly has thrived with the bases juiced this season, as he’s accounted for one-third of Boston’s grand slams this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports