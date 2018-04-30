Watch Titans’ Taylor Lewan Chug Beer Out Of A Catfish Before Predators-Jets Game 2

There are countless ways to chug a beer.

You can let it rip straight from the can, pour it into a mug or for maximum flow, you can use a funnel.

But even in your wildest college days, we doubt you ever used an aquatic animal to put down a cold one.

That’s exactly what Taylor Lewan did prior to the Nashville Predators’ tilt with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Lewan, along with his fellow Tennessee Titan offensive linemen, fired up the Bridgestone Arena crowd by slamming Bud Lights, and Lewan took it upon himself to chug one with the support of a catfish.

Check out the scene in all of its glory in the video below:

the @Titans are here to paaaaaaaartaaayyyyyyy 🍻 pic.twitter.com/tNe0qkPNGl — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 29, 2018

Maybe the catfish chug inspired the Predators themselves, as Ryan Johansen put Nashville on top with a goal just 27 seconds into Game 2 of the teams’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports