Watch Will Smith’s Star-Studded Hype Video For Sixers-Celtics Series

The Philadelphia 76ers’ bandwagon has plenty of seats for celebrities, and Will Smith is its latest driver.

With his hometown team facing the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoff series on Monday, the famous actor did his part to get fans amped up by posting a hype video that predicts big things out of the Sixers.

Celtics fans won’t enjoy it, of course, but this is a pretty solid hype video. Actor Kevin Hart, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, the rap group Boyz II Men and rapper Lil Dicky all make cameos alongside Smith, who painfully reminds Boston of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles and boasts the Sixers could be “the No. 1 team in the NBA.”

That’s a pretty bold claim, considering Boston technically is the higher seed in this series (even if the experts don’t give the C’s much chance). Smith is West Philadelphia born and raised, though, so it’s no surprise he’s a little biased.

Don’t worry, though: TD Garden is just as prepared for this series, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Luttiau Nicolas/Presse Sports via USA TODAY NETWORK