Watch Xander Bogaerts Hit Opposite-Field Home Run In First Rehab Start

Xander Bogaerts looks as if he hasn’t missed a beat.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop, who’s been on the disabled list with an ankle injury, made his first rehab appearance with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox on Tuesday.

He went 2-for-3 on the night, including this opposite-field home run in the bottom of the fourth inning:

Xander seemed like he was back to his typical self tonight, belting this opposite field Home Run. The #XMan’s blast was our @Supercuts #SuperPlay of the game in our loss to Toledo. https://t.co/Yqd1s6AVAW pic.twitter.com/SJen2RWFqE — PawSox (@PawSox) April 25, 2018

The PawSox ultimately lost to the Toledo Mud Hens, 9-2, but Bogaerts had a promising game with a double on top of his home run. Weather permitting, he’ll make his second and final rehab start Wednesday.

The Red Sox likely are to activate Bogaerts from the DL Friday before their series begins with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images