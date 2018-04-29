What Friends Are For: Rays’ Daniel Robertson Ties Eduardo Nunez’s Shoe Mid-Game

Meet Daniel Robertson: one of the friendliest fellas in Major League Baseball.

The Tampa Bay Rays infielder faced a fork in the road Saturday afternoon against the Boston Red Sox. During the second inning if Tampa’s 12-6 win over Boston, Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez stood at second base with left shoe untied. So, would Robertson lend a helping hand, or let Nunez tie his shoe himself?

Find out in the video below:

What a guy.

While Nunez and the Sox surely appreciate Robertson’s gesture, they’d probably like to see him and the Rays leave Fenway Park as soon as possible. Tampa has won the first two games of its three-game set with the Sox, and will look to sweep the series Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images