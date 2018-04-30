Why CM Punk’s UFC 225 Opponent Refuses To Call Him By His WWE Name

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

CM Punk’s real name is Phil Brooks. So that’s exactly what Mike Jackson is going to call him leading up to their fight at UFC 225 on June 9.

“His mama call him Phil, I’m gonna call him Phil,” Jackson recently told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, per MMAFighting.com.

CM Punk, of course, became famous for his work in professional wrestling, most notably with WWE. He said after signing with UFC that he’d stick with the CM Punk moniker even as he transitioned to a career inside the octagon, but Jackson has other ideas.

“That’s his name — Phil Brooks,” said Jackson, who insisted he’s not trying to disrespect his opponent. “The whole CM Punk thing, I guess he’s trying to bring that gimmick over from the professional wrestling. Look, the CM Punk guy, he’s dying June 9 at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago.”

CM Punk and Jackson each have had one professional MMA fight. Mickey Gall defeated Jackson in February 2016 for the opportunity to face CM Punk. Gall then beat CM Punk at UFC 203 in September 2016.