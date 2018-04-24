Why Did Julio Jones Remove Falcons Photos From Instagram, Scare Fans?

Photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images

Julio Jones’ apparent desire to start over almost sent some Atlanta Falcons fans into cardiac arrest.

The Falcons wide receiver locked his Twitter account and deleted some of his team-related photos from his Instagram account Monday, according to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure, prompting speculation about his NFL future. Jones’ social media activity also scared Falcons fans, who aren’t interested in losing one of the best receivers in franchise history.

The team told McClure that Jones’ removal of Falcons photos was consistent with his wish for a “fresh start” on social media. Jones also spent Monday with Alabama football players and wanted to set an example for them, McClure reported, citing a source.

Jones unlocked his Twitter account later Monday night.

Jones’ absence from the Falcons’ voluntary workouts also is fueling fears of his dissatisfaction in Atlanta, though. No one was shocked last week when he missed the first week of workouts, but he was expected to participate this week and was a no-show Monday.

The 29-year-old has three years and $34.43 million left on the contract he signed in 2015. Neither he nor the Falcons have spoken publicly about a contract disagreement, so it’s hard to link his social media surprises to a potential holdout.

The Falcons will hold mandatory minicamp from June 12-14. If Jones misses that camp, then Falcons fans then will have full permission to panic.