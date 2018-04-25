Why LaVar Ball Pulls Sons LiAngelo, LaMelo From Lithuania Basketball Team Early

Lithuania is about to say goodbye to the traveling road show that is the Ball family.
LaVar Ball announced Wednesday his sons, LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball, will end their stints with BC Prienai ahead of schedule. Ball told Lithuanian journalist Donatas Urbonas he’s pulling his sons from the club because head coach Virginijus Seskus isn’t offering LaMelo, 16, as much playing time as he’d like and LiAngelo must recover from an ankle injury and prepare for the NBA Draft.
LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball joined Prienai in December on reported 1-year contracts. The Lithuanian league campaign will end May 9, but the Ball brothers will leave 10 days earlier than expected.
LiAngelo Ball played 14 Lithuanian league games for Prienai, scoring 12.6 points per game, according to Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells. LaMelo Ball played in eight league games, averaging just 6.5 points and 2.4 assists in 12.4 minutes per game.
The Ball brothers’ respective basketball futures will be a hot topic in the coming months. LiAngelo hopes to join his older brother Lonzo in the NBA but isn’t a lock to be selected on Draft Day. LaMelo likely will sign with another professional team, where he undoubtedly hopes he’ll continue developing until he’s ready to begin his own NBA journey.
