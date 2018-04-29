Why Sandy Leon, Not Xander Bogaerts, Hit In Eighth Inning Of Red Sox Win Vs. Rays

Sandy Leon played hero in the Boston Red Sox’s 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, but leading up to his decisive eighth-inning at-bat, there was some question as to why he was the one hitting.

With the game tied at three, Boston had runners on first and second with two outs, and Sox manager Alex Cora had Xander Bogaerts on his bench. Bogaerts has clubbed the ball this season, putting together a .391 average with two home runs and eight doubles so far. Leon, meanwhile, entered the game hitting .107 and to that point in the contest was hitless.

But in stepped Leon for the important AB, and the catcher responded by driving a ball down the left-field line. The ball hit off a wall in foul territory and went careening into shallow left, giving J.D. Martinez time to plate the go-ahead — and eventual winning — run.

Following the game, Cora explained the decision to let Leon hit in lieu of pinch-hitting Bogaerts.

“We had Xander ready,” Cora said, via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “But if we hit (for) Sandy I feel they’re going to pitch around him.

“I didn’t want (Bogaerts) to play the field. And we’re not going to hit for Lin,” Cora continued. “So I decided to go with Sandy there knowing that we have another shot with (Craig) Kimbrel in the ninth. So we rolled the dice.”

Leon is the backup catcher and doesn’t get many at-bats, making it tough to get into an offensive rhythm. He has shown on some occasions what he can do at the plate when he gets hot (see the first half of 2016), but all things considered, he is seen as a defensive catcher.

But not getting called back into the dugout before that at-bat was a nice morale booster for Leon.

“I was ready to hit,” Leon said. “If they called to me to pinch-hit me, I was fine with that, too. I was getting ready to hit and nobody was coming. I think that made me feel good.”

With the win, Boston avoided a sweep at the hands of the red-hot Rays, and the hit elevated Leon’s batting average to .129.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images