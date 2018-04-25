Why Shannon Sharpe Believes Patriots Will Pick Lamar Jackson In NFL Draft

All signs point toward the New England Patriots selecting a quarterback at some point in the 2018 NFL Draft. It could happen in the first round — perhaps even early in the first round, if the Patriots trade up — or it could happen on Day 2 or Day 3.

The more debated question then centers around which quarterback the Patriots will select, and Louisville QB Lamar Jackson is among the most interesting possibilities.

The Patriots have been linked to Jackson during the pre-draft process, with NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport even saying Wednesday that New England’s interest in him is “legit.” Some experts wonder whether Jackson’s skills will translate to the NFL level, but Shannon Sharpe explained Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he believes the Patriots will select the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner if he’s still available at pick No. 23.

The Patriots own five selections in the top 95 picks — two first-round picks (No. 23 and No. 31), two second-round picks (No. 43 and No. 63) and a third-round pick (No. 95) — so they have the flexibility to do pretty much whatever they want in their quest to find Tom Brady’s successor.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images