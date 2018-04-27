Why Skip Bayless Believes Sony Michel Will ‘Electrify’ Patriots’ Offense

Did the New England Patriots land the best running back in the 2018 NFL Draft?

The Patriots selected Georgia running back Sony Michel with the 31st pick Thursday — 29 picks after the New York Giants took Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall — and Skip Bayless spoke glowingly of the move Friday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Bayless suggested Michel will “electrify” New England’s offense, which lost Dion Lewis, among others, earlier this offseason. In fact, the polarizing pundit even believes Michel — whom he called a “steal” at No. 31 — could be better than Barkley, who many draft experts said is the best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson.

Is this crazy talk? Maybe. Giants fans probably think so. But Michel has the potential to be a game-changer, and Bayless hardly seems concerned about the Patriots taking two offensive players with their first two draft picks rather than trying to plug their holes on defense.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images