Why Stephen A. Smith Believes Patriots Trade Would Be Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

Many players dream about playing for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, considered arguably the greatest quarterback-coach tandem in NFL history.

The “Patriot Way” isn’t for everyone, though. And it might not be for New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason.

There’s been no indication the Patriots plan to pursue Beckham after trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams — quite the opposite, actually — and Stephen A. Smith explained Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he believes a trade to New England would be OBJ’s “worst nightmare” despite the allure of catching passes from TB12.

Beckham not only is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL. He’s also one of the most outspoken and flamboyant. So while the Patriots might want to add another receiver after trading away Cooks and losing Danny Amendola in free agency, they ultimately could decide Beckham isn’t worth the risk, especially given the Giants’ reported asking price and the Pro Bowl receiver’s impending free agency next offseason.

Maybe that’s good news for Beckham, if we’re to believe Smith’s assessment.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images