Wizards Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Toronto Raptors on Sunday will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series with the Washington Wizards.
John Wall, Bradley Beal and Co. downed the Raptors in Game 3 to narrow Toronto’s advantage in the series to 2-1. They’ll need to duplicate that effort Sunday, or else they’ll go back to Toronto on the brink of elimination.
This has been a chippy series, with emotions always one shove away from boiling over.
Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Wizards Game 4 online:
When: Sunday, April 22 at 6 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchTNT
