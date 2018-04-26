Women In Sports And Events Hosts Sold-Out Event At Fenway Park

The Women in Sports and Events organization hosted a sold-out event at Fenway Park on Wednesday highlighting the work of the Women of the Boston Red Sox.

Executive director of the Red Sox Foundation Bekah Salwasser, VP of Florida Business Operations Katie Haas, VP of Major and Minor League Operations Raquel Ferreira and SVP of Fan Services and Entertainment Sarah McKenna addressed the crowd to talk about their experiences working in sports.

Watch the highlights from the event in the video above.

