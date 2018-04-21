Xander Bogaerts Injury: Here’s When Red Sox Shortstop Could Return From DL

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a scary thought: The Boston Red Sox might be getting even better next week.

The Red Sox are off to a ridiculous 17-2 start to the 2018 season, and their red-hot lineup could be receiving a boost in next weekend’s home series against the Tampa Bay Rays in the form of Xander Bogaerts.

#RedSox will have Xander Bogaerts play for AAA Pawtucket on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hope is to activate him on Friday at Fenway. … Sale will start Thursday.. Pomeranz pushed back to Friday. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) April 21, 2018

Let’s not forget that Bogaerts was an integral piece in Boston getting off to such a strong start. The shortstop, who last played April 8, collected a .368 batting average with two home runs and nine RBI through the first nine games of the campaign. If the 25-year-old can return to form fresh off the disabled list, the Red Sox’s lineup will become even more frightening than it’s been of late.

In the meantime, the Sox will look to extend their win streak to nine games Saturday night when they battle the Athletics in the second installment of their three-game set in Oakland.