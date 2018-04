San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt broke an interesting record on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. He had a 21-pitch at-bat that lasted 12 minutes and 45 seconds in the first inning. Belt had 16 foul balls, 10 in a row at one point, before lining out.

NESN.com's Michaela Vernava tells you what you could've missed on the West Coast.

