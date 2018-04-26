Zdeno Chara Proud Of Bruins’ Resiliency In Hard-Fought Game 7 Victory

Zdeno Chara is no stranger to Game 7s.

The Boston Bruins’ captain played in his 12th career Game 7 on Wednesday night at TD Garden, and it’s certainly one he’ll fondly remember.

The B’s overcame two Toronto Maple Leafs leads en route to a thrilling 7-4 win in the final installment of the teams’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. And as the leader of the team, Chara couldn’t have been happier with the Bruins’ resiliency and toughness.

