2018 Indy 500 Live Stream: How To Watch Final Qualifying Round Online

Photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 is a week away, but Sunday still is an important day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Qualifying for the Indy 500 began Saturday, with IndyCar fan-favorite James Hinchcliffe failing to make the cut. The drivers who did finish in the top 33, however, will compete in the final qualifying round Sunday afternoon at the Brickyard.

The qualifying round is split into two parts. The first group consists of the top-nine qualifiers from Saturday, otherwise known as the “Fast Nine.” The group, which includes soon-to-be-retired Danica Patrick, will battle for the first nine spots on the grid. The second group then will drive to determine spots 10 through 33.

TV broadcast of Sunday’s qualifying begins at 4 p.m. ET, but fans can tune in early to WatchESPN at 2:30 p.m., when IMS opens its gates.

Here’s how to watch final qualifying for The Greatest Spectacle in Racing online:

When: Sunday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN