2018 Indy 500 Live Stream: Watch Greatest Spectacle In Racing Online

Photo via Guy Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports Images

The “Greatest Day in Motorsports” has reached its second leg.

IndyCar drivers are set to compete Sunday in the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. The race is scheduled to start just after noon ET, less than an hour after Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

Danica Patrick, of course, is the biggest story at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 36-year-old driver will retire from professional racing following Sunday’s race at the Brickyard.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 Indy 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, May 27, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN