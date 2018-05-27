2018 NASCAR Live Stream: How To Watch Coca-Cola 600 Online, On TV

Photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images

The “Greatest Day in Motorsports” has reached its finale.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Perhaps the biggest race on the calendar not named the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 is a test both of drivers’ skills and of their endurance.

Kyle Busch will start the race from the pole, with Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski rounding out the starting five.

Here’s how to watch the Coca-Cola 600:

When:Sunday, May 27, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO