2018 NBA Finals Live: Warriors Vs. Cavs Game 1 Score, Highlights, Analysis

The wait for the 2018 NBA Finals is over, and just like many predicted in October, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 at Oracle Arena.

The star power is incredible, with LeBron James leading the underdog Cavs against the Warriors’ foursome of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It’s the fourth consecutive season these teams have met in the NBA Finals, a record for any of the four major North American pro sports leagues.

The Warriors have won Game 1 in each of the three previous Finals series. Will they do it again Thursday night?

Follow our Game 1 live blog for score updates, highlights and analysis.

Second quarter, 4:26, 24-21 Cavs:

Second Quarter, 11:07, Cavs 32-31: LeBron James is getting to the basket with ease.

End of First Quarter, Cavs 30-29

Here are some first-quarter stats:

End 1Q: Cavs 30, GSW 29. James 12p,3a; Love 9p,4r; Smith 7p,3r,2a. GSW Curry 11p,3a; Durant 6p; Green 2p,1r,2a. CLE 55%,3TO; GSW 60%,3TO 3s: Cavs 2/6; GSW 2/8

FTs: Cavs 6/7; GSW 3/3

Rebs: Cavs 8; GSW 6 — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) June 1, 2018

First quarter, 2:48, 27-26 Warriors: An encouraging update for Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson (left lateral leg contusion) is being re-taped. Hopeful to return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 1, 2018

First quarter, 4:26, 24-21 Cavs: LeBron James is up to 12 points in eight minutes. Nick Young came off the Warriors bench for Thompson. Kevin Love is playing well in his first game back from a concussion. He has seven points with three rebounds already.

First quarter, 5:27, 20-17 Cavs: J.R. Smith collided with Klay Thompson and the Warriors forward took a shot to his left knee, forcing him to go to the locker room.

With Iguodala and Klay out, the Warriors are down two of their top three wings. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) June 1, 2018

Watch the play below.

Klay Thompson left for the locker room after this collision with J.R. Smith. pic.twitter.com/Z83IeKwsKc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2018

First quarter, 6:50, 15-12 Cavs: The Cavaliers are off to a quick 15-12 lead. LeBron James leads all players with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with six points.

9:04 p.m.: We’re underway!

9:04 p.m.: Well, this is embarrassing.

JUST IN: Game 1 of the NBA Finals is NOT a sellout. Warriors still have hundreds of seats left to sell. Almost 300 upper level seats, 100 lower level seats still available on primary market 15 minutes before tip. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 1, 2018

8:45 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.

Cavs

PG: George Hill

SG: J.R. Smith

SF: LeBron James

PF: Kevin Love

C: Tristan Thompson

Warriors

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Klay Thompson

SF: Kevin Durant

PF: Draymond Green

C: Kevon Looney

8:40 p.m.: Sorry, Seattle.

Adam Silver reiterates that expansion is not on the NBA's agenda right now. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 1, 2018

