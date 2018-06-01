2018 NBA Finals Live: Warriors Vs. Cavs Game 1 Score, Highlights, Analysis

The wait for the 2018 NBA Finals is over, and just like many predicted in October, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 at Oracle Arena.
The star power is incredible, with LeBron James leading the underdog Cavs against the Warriors’ foursome of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
It’s the fourth consecutive season these teams have met in the NBA Finals, a record for any of the four major North American pro sports leagues.
The Warriors have won Game 1 in each of the three previous Finals series. Will they do it again Thursday night?
Follow our Game 1 live blog for score updates, highlights and analysis.
Second quarter, 4:26, 24-21 Cavs:
Second Quarter, 11:07, Cavs 32-31: LeBron James is getting to the basket with ease.
End of First Quarter, Cavs 30-29
Here are some first-quarter stats:
First quarter, 2:48, 27-26 Warriors: An encouraging update for Klay Thompson.
First quarter, 4:26, 24-21 Cavs: LeBron James is up to 12 points in eight minutes. Nick Young came off the Warriors bench for Thompson. Kevin Love is playing well in his first game back from a concussion. He has seven points with three rebounds already.
First quarter, 5:27, 20-17 Cavs: J.R. Smith collided with Klay Thompson and the Warriors forward took a shot to his left knee, forcing him to go to the locker room.
Watch the play below.
First quarter, 6:50, 15-12 Cavs: The Cavaliers are off to a quick 15-12 lead. LeBron James leads all players with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting. Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with six points.
9:04 p.m.: We’re underway!
9:04 p.m.: Well, this is embarrassing.
8:45 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups.
Cavs
PG: George Hill
SG: J.R. Smith
SF: LeBron James
PF: Kevin Love
C: Tristan Thompson
Warriors
PG: Stephen Curry
SG: Klay Thompson
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: Kevon Looney
8:40 p.m.: Sorry, Seattle.
8:25 p.m.: What do you think of LeBron James’ attire entering Game 1?
8:20 p.m. ET: Good news for Cleveland.
