2018 NBA Finals Schedule: Warriors Vs. Cavs Dates, TV Channel, Start Time

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive season, but don’t expect this one to last very long.

A Warriors sweep is the expected outcome by many people, and Vegas has pegged Golden State as -2000 series favorites — the most overwhelming NBA Finals favorite since the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, you can’t count out Cavs superstar LeBron James, who won’t go down quietly and led Cleveland to the Finals despite having arguably his worst supporting cast since 2007.

Here’s the schedule for the 2018 NBA Finals.

Game 1: Thu, May 31: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 2: Sun, June 3: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 3: Wed, June 6: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET on ABC

Game 4: Fri, June 8: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 5: Mon, June 11: Cavaliers at Warriors, 9 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 6: Thu, June 14: Warriors at Cavaliers, 9 p.m. ET on ABC

*Game 7: Sun, June 17: Cavaliers at Warriors, 8 p.m. ET on ABC

*if necessary