76ers’ Bryan Colangelo Denies Using Burner Accounts: ‘This Is Clearly Not Me’

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Colangelo is taking a ton of heat after a report from the The Ringer found a lot of evidence to suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations has used using multiple burner accounts on Twitter.

Tweets from these accounts criticized 76ers players including Joel Embiid, and took shots at Colangelo’s predecessor, Sam Hinkie, among other topics.

The 76ers announced Wednesday they are investigating the alleged Twitter misuse, and Colangelo has denied using these accounts.

Here are his latest comments, per Jordan Schultz of Yahoo! Sports.

Bryan Colangelo tells me via text: "Someone's out to get me. … This is clearly not me." Colangelo adds that he's "hopeful to resolve this soon." — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 30, 2018

The Ringer story confirmed, via the 76ers, that one of the accounts belonged to Colangelo. Even if he didn’t operate the others, has the damage already been done?

76ers center and franchise star Joel Embiid took a shot at Colangelo on Twitter shortly after the story broke Tuesday night. If Colangelo keeps his job after this, repairing his trust with the 76ers players might be his greatest challenge.