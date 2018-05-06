76ers Embarrassingly Drop Confetti, Delay Game Before OT In Loss To Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, so they should never be dropping confetti unless it’s to mark an NBA championship.
That didn’t stop the Sixers’ game staff from shooting off a whole bunch of confetti after Marco Belinelli hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to force overtime Saturday night.
The people (or person) in charge of the confetti probably thought Belinelli’s shot was a 3-pointer that sealed the win.
Oops.
The Celtics eventually won 101-98 in overtime to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series.
Game 4 is Monday night in Philadelphia.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP