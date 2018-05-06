76ers Embarrassingly Drop Confetti, Delay Game Before OT In Loss To Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA, so they should never be dropping confetti unless it’s to mark an NBA championship.

That didn’t stop the Sixers’ game staff from shooting off a whole bunch of confetti after Marco Belinelli hit a buzzer-beater at the end of regulation to force overtime Saturday night.

The people (or person) in charge of the confetti probably thought Belinelli’s shot was a 3-pointer that sealed the win.

Oops.

The 76ers thought they won the game in regulation. They had to clean up the confetti before OT. pic.twitter.com/bpah6R9TYe — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2018

LOL they released the confetti, Sixers game staffers literally sprinting toward the confetti gun people telling them to stop — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 5, 2018

The biggest problem here isn't the confetti delay. It's the fact the freaking #Sixers use confetti after a presumed second-round playoff win in the first place. Good lord, Philadelphia, you've been in the playoffs 48 times and won three championships. — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) May 5, 2018

The Celtics eventually won 101-98 in overtime to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Game 4 is Monday night in Philadelphia.

