Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Think Dez Bryant Will Sign With Packers Before Season

It’s been quite the offseason for Aaron Rodgers.

First, the Green Bay Packers cut star wide receiver and Rodgers’ number one target Jordy Nelson. Then Rodgers clapped back at reports that he was frustrated over the move before the team signed Jimmy Graham.

And now, the quarterback is making headlines again after Tuesday’s OTA’s after former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten predicted last week that Dez Bryant, who was cut from the Cowboys in April, would end up on the Green Bay Packers.

When Rodgers was asked about Witten’s statement, the quarterback didn’t sound all that enthused.

“I’m paid to play quarterback, so I don’t make those decisions,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Well, we like young receivers, so I’m assuming that’s the way they’re going to keep going.”

Rodgers continued: “I don’t know why you’d cut Jordy and bring in Dez, but he’s a talented player. He’s going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we’ll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible.”

Green Bay drafted three receivers in this year’s NFL draft, so it might be difficult to fit Bryant onto the roster that already includes Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.