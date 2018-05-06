Al Horford’s Clutch Plays Lift Celtics To Thrilling Game 3 Win Vs. 76ers 

Al Horford has been an NBA All-Star many times in his career, and he showed why Saturday night in Game 3 of his team’s second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The veteran forward scored seven points in overtime as the Celtics escaped the Wells Fargo Center with a 101-98 victory to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Five of Horford’s seven OT points came in the final minute of play. He hit a free throw with 42.5 seconds left to pull Boston within one of the lead, then hit a go-ahead layup out of a timeout with 5.5 seconds remaining.

On the next 76ers possession, Horford stole the ball and raced down court. He was fouled and hit two free throws to put the C’s up 101-98.

Without question, tonight’s @JetBlue Play of the Game goes to @Al_Horford, who gets the go-ahead bucket in OT, steals it on the other end, and hits his free throws to seal the deal. pic.twitter.com/8tCLOltaYn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 6, 2018

Horford is having an amazing playoff run for the Celtics, and rookie forward Jayson Tatum summed it up perfectly by giving Horford the “Playoff Al” nickname.

Game 4 is Monday night in Philly.

